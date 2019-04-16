60,000 visit Farm World

Almost 60,000 people turned out for Farm World during its four days that for the first time in many years did not feature rain.

While the event has become known as a drought breaker, this year’s event marked up four consecutive days of sunshine.

Lardner Park chief executive officer Nicola Pero said just short of 60,000 people went through the gates between Thursday and Sunday, breaking previous high attendance records.

And, she said, it was positive feedback from exhibitors, which this year reached 800.

“It’s been a tough and challenging year for farmers and people associated with the farming industry but we had a fantastic turnout.

Ms Pero said several farm machinery dealers had already requested larger sites for next year.