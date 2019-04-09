Students thank CFA

Students at the small rural primary school at Noojee were punching well above their weights when they entertained members of Noojee CFA.

The five students invited the CFA volunteers to the school to thank them for their hard work during recent fires.

In fact there were more members of the CFA in attendance than students, but that didn’t stop their enthusiasm to entertain their guests.

After a guided tour of the tanker and a special session watering the school ground with the fire hoses, the students took the fireys into the school for a presentation.

Grade four student Blake McDonald designed the front cover of a special card which all of the students had written messages inside.