Home News Students thank CFA

Students thank CFA

Posted on by editor
Noojee Primary School students (from left): Travis Eagle, Connor Salmon, Jade MacDonald, Ruby Salmon and Blake MacDonald welcome Noojee CFA volunteers to the school (from left): Peter Coutts, Jarrad Knobbles, David Edney, Sharon Ritting, Ken Hitchcock and captain Peter Skinner (seated).

Noojee Primary School students (from left): Travis Eagle, Connor Salmon, Jade MacDonald, Ruby Salmon and Blake MacDonald welcome Noojee CFA volunteers to the school (from left): Peter Coutts, Jarrad Knobbles, David Edney, Sharon Ritting, Ken Hitchcock and captain Peter Skinner (seated).

Students at the small rural primary school at Noojee were punching well above their weights when they entertained members of Noojee CFA.

The five students invited the CFA volunteers to the school to thank them for their hard work during recent fires.

In fact there were more members of the CFA in attendance than students, but that didn’t stop their enthusiasm to entertain their guests.

After a guided tour of the tanker and a special session watering the school ground with the fire hoses, the students took the fireys into the school for a presentation.

Grade four student Blake McDonald designed the front cover of a special card which all of the students had written messages inside.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News, Noojee Primary School

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature