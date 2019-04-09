Love Your Farmer is the theme of this year’s Farm World that begins at Lardner Park on Thursday.

The four day event is one of the state’s premier agricultural field days, providing a platform to showcase the best of agribusiness, latest in technology, equipment and information and an ideal opportunity to chat with the experts.

There’s plenty at Farm World for both urban pioneers and lifestyle farmers interested in equipment, farm machinery, DIY passions, sustainable gardening and horticulture, drone innovation, outdoor living including boats and vehicles plus masses of must-have tools.

Visitors also will have the chance to talk to cattle breeders about the different breeds, watch kelpie dogs round up sheep, learn to walk an alpaca or get up close and cuddly with the animals in Farmer Darryl’s Animal Nursery.