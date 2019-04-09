One way goes viral

Warragul songwriter Adrian Darakai certainly struck a chord when his catchy song and accompanying video clip “One Way in Warragul” hit the internet last week.

The humorous take on the controversial Smith Street roadworks attracted laughs, positive feedback and even some urging Adrian to join council.

It also gained a play on local radio.

In five days, the video clip had 15,000 views – equivalent to Warragul’s entire population.

The songwriter, who grew up in Poowong, attended St Paul’s Anglican Grammar and now lives in Warragul, said the lyrics came easily with the only difficulty finding something to rhyme with Warragul.

The accompanying music video was filmed last Monday in various Warragul locations where, surprisingly, his antics attracted very few second glances.