Warragul Little Athletics concluded its summer season with “Championship Day” at the Geoff Watt Track on Saturday.

Rescheduled after wet weather last weekend, each athlete picked their strongest events in which to compete on the day.

As a result, it was a full program of activity.

In addition to medals earned over the morning, each athlete and notable volunteers were presented with a special medal recognising 50 years of Warragul Little Athletics.