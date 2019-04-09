Gippy Goat closes

A Yarragon café at the centre of animal activism since December has closed saying it cannot tolerate the harassment of activists any longer.

Owners of the Gippy Goat Café have blamed “constant harassment” in their decision to close the café, effective immediately on the weekend.

While the goat farming operation will continue, owner John Gommans announced on Sunday it will close, citing the safety of staff as one of his reasons.

In a social media post, Mr Gommans said the activists had won at the expense of eight people who had lost their jobs.

“This was not an easy decision to reach, however for the sake of our health and safety and that of our families and staff we feel that it is regrettably the best option,” he said.

Yesterday, activists were at the centre of protests in Melbourne and on properties at Pakenham, Bacchus Marsh, Laverton North and Corio.