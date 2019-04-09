Footy in top gear

District football moved into top gear at the weekend with Gippsland, Ellinbank and District and Mid Gippsland leagues opening their seasons to join West Gippsland that played round two.
Drouin produced the most notable result in Gippsland toppling last year’s third placed Traralgon while Warragul disappointed in going down at Wonthaggi to the 2018 wooden spooner.
Ellinbank and District league newcomer Yarragon was in celebration mood on Saturday night after a first-up win against Nilma-Darnum.
Reigning premier Nyora started its title defence strongly with a 28-point defeat of Buln Buln.
Mid Gippsland league heavyweights Trafalgar and Yinnar played out a thriller at Trafalgar.
The home side threw everything into bridging a 19-point half time deficit but at the siren was short by a mere four points, Yinnar holding on to win 14-6 to 13-8.