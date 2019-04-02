Stars get win

Warragul Industrials showed endeavour in their opening match of the West Gippsland Football Competition, but it wasn’t enough as Garfield ground it out to win 4-3 (27) to 0-5 (5) in a low scoring match.
While local grounds had been magnificently prepared in the lead up to the first full round of matches, players and supporters alike were given a stark reminder that football is a winter game with a blast of cold conditions to begin the season.
Indeed, supporters over at Bunyip had lamented that the conditions would have taken away from an intense battle that would have been much more of a spectacle had the conditions been dry.
While Garfield’s playing surface is typically like a bowling green even in the wet, there are no doubt the slippery conditions impacted with much of the match played close and in tight.
Garfield key forward Tanner Stanton had a big say on the impact of the match, kicking two first half goals as the Stars worked to a 19-point advantage at half time.