Poowong wins trophy

Riverside Tennis Association completed three of its four grand finals at the weekend despite inclement weather.

Grand finals scheduled for Saturday at Moe were moved to Sunday, with both section two doubles and singles deciders and the section one doubles completed.

Constant rain delays made for a long day, but three results were achieved none-the-less.

The section two doubles played off for the Mary Duncan Memorial trophy and in the end, it was awarded to Poowong 5-47 who defeated Hallora 4-38.

In the section two singles it was Willow Grove 2-4-31 who defeated Moe White 2-4-30.