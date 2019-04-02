Ronald McDonald House is helping a Drouin family stay together as one-year-old Lucas Youngman undergoes treatment for leukaemia.

It was around the first birthday of Lucas – and twin brother Noah – that parents Alana and Chris Youngman noticed he looked pale and bruised.

Diagnosed with leukaemia just days later, Lucas has spent the past six months receiving treatment at Monash Children’s Hospital.

Alana says it’s been “pretty full on” since October with one parent staying by Lucas’ side as he receives full-time treatment.

However, Ronald McDonald House at Monash has provided a “home away from home” as the couple focus on Lucas, twin brother Noah and three-year-old brother Ethan.

“Just the fact it’s been able to keep us close to Lucas,” says Alana It gives us the opportunity really to stay together as a family, which is good for Lucas.”