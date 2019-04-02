Drouin at gridlock

Traffic movements through Drouin need to be addressed as a matter of urgency, according to a Baw Baw Shire councillor.

Drouin’s traffic was described as a “gridlock” and a “basket case” by councillors who want planning undertaken to improve traffic flow as population grows.

Council last week supported a notice of motion tabled by Cr Jessica O’Donnell who called for an upgrade to the Balfour Rd and Princes Highway intersection as a matter of priority.

Cr O’Donnell’s motion called on council to write to Regional Roads Victoria requesting funding towards concept and detailed designs for the upgrade of the Princes Hwy and Balfour Rd Intersection in the 2019/20 financial year.

She said the intersection had vital strategic importance for the delivery of the Drouin precinct structure plan.