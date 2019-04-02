Buses back again

Buses will replace trains on the Gippsland line for over two weeks, starting on Saturday.

Free travel will be offered whilst trains are out of action between Saturday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 23.

Gippsland line passengers are encouraged to allow up to 90 minutes of extra travel time when travelling to Melbourne during this time.

A mix of express and semi-express buses will operate between Traralgon and Melbourne during the 18-day stretch over the Easter school holidays.

The works are part of a state-wide autumn construction blitz and will see power, signalling and station upgrades take place along Cranbourne and Pakenham lines ahead of new High Capacity Metro Trains entering service later this year.

It follows more than 150 days of programmed disruptions on the Gippsland line in 2018.