Home News Seats cause angst

Seats cause angst

Posted on by editor
Hazard tape was placed around seat frames after Baw Baw Shire removed slats and left frames standing in Smith St.  The frames have since been removed.

Hazard tape was placed around seat frames after Baw Baw Shire removed slats and left frames standing in Smith St.  The frames have since been removed.

The part removal of street furniture as part of the Smith St streetscape works caused some angst amongst residents last week.

Reports to The Gazette indicated some elderly residents were caught unawares after Baw Baw Shire staff removed the slats from seating in Smith St.

Council staff removed the slats but for several days afterwards, the seat frames were left standing on the street pavements with some hazard tape to alert residents to the missing slats.

The frames were later removed.

Council confirmed 10 seats were removed and 19 seats will be installed as part of the overall streetscape project.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature