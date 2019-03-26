Seats cause angst

The part removal of street furniture as part of the Smith St streetscape works caused some angst amongst residents last week.

Reports to The Gazette indicated some elderly residents were caught unawares after Baw Baw Shire staff removed the slats from seating in Smith St.

Council staff removed the slats but for several days afterwards, the seat frames were left standing on the street pavements with some hazard tape to alert residents to the missing slats.

The frames were later removed.

Council confirmed 10 seats were removed and 19 seats will be installed as part of the overall streetscape project.