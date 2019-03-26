Refugees welcome

Community members in Baw Baw Shire will be encouraged to extend the hand of friendship in welcoming refugees to the shire.

On Harmony Day last Thursday, council affirmed its commitment to be a Refugee Welcome Zone when mayor Mikaela Power signed an official declaration at Warragul Community House.

Cr Power said declaration had been a long time coming and a long process.

She explained the shire was now recognised as making a commitment in spirit to welcoming refugees into the community, upholding the human rights of refugees, demonstrating compassion for refugees and enhancing cultural and religious diversity in the community.

“It’s a real acknowledgement of all the tremendous efforts made by refugees to move to our part of the world,” she said.