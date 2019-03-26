Market success

Local budding entrepreneurs gained market experience when they ran stalls at the Kid’s Farmers Market event at Warragul Primary School on Friday evening.

With students taking inspiration from Warragul’s monthly market held in Civic Park, Warragul Primary School’s junior campus was packed with market goers who browsed more than 40 stalls on offer.

Stalls ranged from fresh produce, jams and sauces and food and beverage, along with arts and crafts.

A Warragul Primary School flower stall quickly sold out within the hour, while next door pedal power proved popular as children lined up to power the blender for their smoothies.