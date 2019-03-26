Home News Market success

Market success

Posted on by editor
Selling home grown produce at their stall are St Paul’s Anglican Grammar junior students Jayden Ronalds, Matti Mahne and Fraser Leighton.

Selling home grown produce at their stall are St Paul’s Anglican Grammar junior students Jayden Ronalds, Matti Mahne and Fraser Leighton.

Local budding entrepreneurs gained market experience when they ran stalls at the Kid’s Farmers Market event at Warragul Primary School on Friday evening.

With students taking inspiration from Warragul’s monthly market held in Civic Park, Warragul Primary School’s junior campus was packed with market goers who browsed more than 40 stalls on offer.

Stalls ranged from fresh produce, jams and sauces and food and beverage, along with arts and crafts.

A Warragul Primary School flower stall quickly sold out within the hour, while next door pedal power proved popular as children lined up to power the blender for their smoothies.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature