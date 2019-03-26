Home News Lock cars

Police continue to enforce warnings to car owners to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.

A special operation encouraging community members to lock their cars will be continued in Drouin after running for a month in Trafalgar.

A spate of thefts from cars around Warragul last week was evidence the message continues to be ignored by community members.

Offenders targeted a number of cars in the Burke St, Peppercorn Cres, Biram Drv and Mitchell Crt areas on Wednesday night.

Police said the vehicles were all parked in driveways of residential homes or on the street in front of homes.  In most cases, police said the vehicles were unlocked or there was no sign of forced entry.

