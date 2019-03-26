Home Sport Girls can triathlon

Girls can triathlon

Wild Dog Triathlon Club wrapped up the senior season with the Gippy Girls Can event attracting an excellent turnout on Saturday.

After initial concerns, the weather was perfect for a total of 25 senior triathletes who participated across the three distance events on offer.

A good proportion of new female participants attended Saturday’s event, being attracted in support of the inaugural “This Girl Can Week” promoting and celebrating women being physically active.

The fun event was dominated by women, and saw newcomer Michelle Sawyer (29:30) finish in first place followed closely by Georgia Callaway (31:32).

