Drouin delight

Drouin delivered another Warragul District Cricket Association premiership in division one.  Pictured, back row from left, Damon Healy, Simon Gardiner, Dale Weller, Sammy van der Zalm (coach), Jamie Glen, Paul Timewell, front row, Jake Harper, Trevor Gardiner (captain), Sam Wyatt, Jonathan Bell, Brad Glover, Isaiah Glover and Daniel Burke.

It was double delight for Drouin when the Hawks prevailed in both division one and division two grand finals in Warragul District Cricket Association.

A strong total led by opening batsmen Damon Healy along with Jake Harper and Trevor Gardiner helped the Hawks deny Buln Buln a second consecutive division one premiership.

It was Drouin’s bowlers who led the way in division two, restricting Iona to just 82.

It proved a tricky run chase, but a good double from John Perry saw the Hawks home.

Jindivick also claimed two premierships.

Buln Buln were denied twice, with the Jumping Jacks taking a workman-like win in division three.

It was the Black team that came out strongest in an all Jindivick affair in division four.

Garfield-Tynong capped a strong season with a comfortable victory in division five.

