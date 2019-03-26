Drouin delight

It was double delight for Drouin when the Hawks prevailed in both division one and division two grand finals in Warragul District Cricket Association.

A strong total led by opening batsmen Damon Healy along with Jake Harper and Trevor Gardiner helped the Hawks deny Buln Buln a second consecutive division one premiership.

It was Drouin’s bowlers who led the way in division two, restricting Iona to just 82.

It proved a tricky run chase, but a good double from John Perry saw the Hawks home.

Jindivick also claimed two premierships.

Buln Buln were denied twice, with the Jumping Jacks taking a workman-like win in division three.

It was the Black team that came out strongest in an all Jindivick affair in division four.

Garfield-Tynong capped a strong season with a comfortable victory in division five.