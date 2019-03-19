Students join protest

Students from across West Gippsland joined the throng of thousands of students to descend on Parliament House in Melbourne to protest on climate change.

Thousands of students from across the state took the day of school on Friday in a bid to pressure government to do more in relation to reducing fossil fuel emissions.

It is believed crowd numbers in the city were triple that of student strikes for the same cause that were held on November 30 last year.

A handful of students, both primary and secondary, boarded the train at local stops including Yarragon and Warragul.

Many on the train had boarded the 9.19am service from Traralgon, with the handful of local students adding to a near full carriage by the time the train had departed Warragul at 9.57am.

Local primary school student Molly Clark said while it was fun to have a day off school, she had decided to join the protest action “because adults aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”