Janina fights for life

Responding to a telephone call late in the early hours of March 4, Janina Kletke of Garfield didn’t hesitate to offer assistance to a woman who wanted to move horses because of the Bunyip forest fire.

She jumped in her truck and headed to Garfield North to assist in relocating four horses.

Unfortunately, that act has left Janina fighting for life in hospital after being injured in an incident while loading the fourth horse.

Janina and the resident had successfully loaded three horses, but Janina was injured while loading the final horse.

Janina had been escorted to the property by the CFA. Because of the fire situation she could not be air lifted from the scene and was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

She has severe head injuries and is currently in intensive care in an induced coma.