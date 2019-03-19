Gippies swim success

More than 400 swimmers from seven Gippsland clubs gathered at the Lex Glover Aquatic Centre in Sale to compete in the 2019 Gippsland Swimming championships recently.

The annual event referred to as ‘Gippies’ saw 122 events over three days, with heats in the mornings and finals and relays in the afternoons.

The Warragul Swimming Club attended with 74 competitors who together achieved some great results.

Individual Warragul swimmers received a total of 13 gold, 12 silver and 20 bronze medals, with the relay teams successful with two gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.

Over the course of the long weekend, Warragul Swimming Club scored a total of 692 points, placing the club in third overall.

The highest point scorers from the Warragul girls was Jess Emmett finished in fourth place with a total of 66.5 points and for the boys Callum Halloran-Lavelle gained 62 points, seeing him in fifth place overall.