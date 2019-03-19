Drouin storm into grand final

An in-form Drouin side has stormed into the Warragul District Cricket Association grand final, with a sensational bowling performance sending them to the big dance.

Batting first against Western Park on a wicket with lack of carry, Damon Healy and Jonathan Bell fought their way to 29 before Bell, and then Sam Wyatt fell in quick succession.

Healy and Jake Harper rebuilt the innings with the pair using contrasting styles, Healy in command and Harper in support, to add 65 to push the score to 98.

Healy (61) fell after fatigue set in as Harper began to unleash some ferocious strokes, helping Drouin to reach 3/132 shortly after tea.

As the pitch began to wear, however, the Drouin innings began to unravel as Harper (41), Trevor Gardiner and Sam Vanderzalm fell quickly before the tail collapsed, as the procession of wickets left the Hawks all out for 163.