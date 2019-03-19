Calls for better access

Access to fire affected properties in the days after a fire needs to be improved, according to a group of Bunyip North residents who stayed to defend their homes.

With no power and limited water, several residents tried to leave their properties for “crucial supplies” in the days following the fire, but were told if they left, they could not return.

The residents don’t want it to become a “blame game” but they want a better system.

While understanding the safety concerns and need to protect residents, Michell Rd resident Steven Mitchell said residents who chose to stay needed access to supplies.

“I understand why they are doing it, they have lives to protect. But there has to be a better system.

Access to homes in the burnt out areas was a regular bugbear of residents at community meetings in the week following the fire.