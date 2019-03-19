Bunyip unites

Bunyip and the surrounding communities came together on Sunday for a community picnic at the Bunyip Recreation Reserve.

Organised by members of Bunyip Football and Netball Clubs, Bunyip Junior Football Club, Bunyip Soccer Club, Bunyip Tennis Club, Bunyip Cricket Club and Bunyip Basketball Club, the day was designed for people to come together and celebrate the amazing community.

All funds raised were donated to the bushfire appeal.

Children enjoyed the face painting and bouncing castles while adults relaxed in the sun with refreshments and live music.

Carla Poole of Bunyip North was thrilled to bring her children Alice and William for a day out playing.

The family was severely affected by the fire, but their house was saved. Forty acres of paddocks and bushland was destroyed.