Bunyip unites

Bunyip Fire Brigade volunteers were the focus of a community day at Bunyip Recreation Reserve on Sunday.  With the Bunyip truck are (from left): Noel Mollison (Bunyip Junior Football Club), first lieutenant Jason Boler, Glen Clark (Bunyip Football Club), Sam Dowie, Jade Taylor (Bunyip Netball Club), Adrian Gatti (Bunyip Soccer Club) and Lisa Visser (Bunyip Netball Club).

Bunyip and the surrounding communities came together on Sunday for a community picnic at the Bunyip Recreation Reserve.

Organised by members of Bunyip Football and Netball Clubs, Bunyip Junior Football Club, Bunyip Soccer Club, Bunyip Tennis Club, Bunyip Cricket Club and Bunyip Basketball Club, the day was designed for people to come together and celebrate the amazing community.

All funds raised were donated to the bushfire appeal.

Children enjoyed the face painting and bouncing castles while adults relaxed in the sun with refreshments and live music.

Carla Poole of Bunyip North was thrilled to bring her children Alice and William for a day out playing.

The family was severely affected by the fire, but their house was saved.  Forty acres of paddocks and bushland was destroyed.

