Western Park adds title

Western Park added another pennant to its trophy cabinet with victory in the one-day final on Sunday, but it wasn’t without a fight from a gallant Neerim District side.

The young Stags team, who won six matches to finish fifth in their return to the top division, had troubled Western Park this season and the final proved no different as they ran their more fancied opposition to within 10 runs.

While Neerim District slipped to 4/30 in reply to Western Park’s 7/197 with early wickets to man of the match Sam Batson and Troy Lehman, the Stags fought back to make a match of it in an effort that will give the side confidence heading into next season.

Nathan Bayne proved the rock at the top of the order in a measured innings of 59. He combined with Warren Darcy (27) in a partnership 52 to get the innings back on track.