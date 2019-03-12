Twenty nine residential properties have been destroyed in the Bunyip Complex fire. A total of 272 houses were saved.

Two residences are damaged but habitable and 67 outbuildings and sheds have been destroyed in the fire which has burnt out 15,000 hectares of the Bunyip State Park.

Property assessments completed on Friday revealed the horrific trail of damage for residents in the Tonimbuk, Tynong North, Bunyip North and Garfield North areas.

The toll on residential properties was much greater than Black Saturday when 11 homes were destroyed but almost 100 sheds burnt, five dairies and more than 27,000 hectares of bush.

Agriculture Victoria has reported livestock deaths of eight cattle, three alpacas and 35 hens.

Back burning operations began on Sunday in the northern division of the fire. Ground crews and aircraft are working on the back burning.

Today’s Gazette features many stories of survival - residents who lost everything, residents who fought to save everything and a community that has come together to support neighbours and show great strength and resilience.