Home News Trail of damage

Trail of damage

Posted on by editor
A farmer in Bassed Rd, Garfield North was determined to save his tractor.  He parked his tractor in an open paddock with no pasture.  But, the fire roared through the property with such force the tractor blew up, leaving only the charred remains standing.  Photographs courtesy SHERRYN CLARKE.

A farmer in Bassed Rd, Garfield North was determined to save his tractor.  He parked his tractor in an open paddock with no pasture.  But, the fire roared through the property with such force the tractor blew up, leaving only the charred remains standing.  Photographs courtesy SHERRYN CLARKE.

Twenty nine residential properties have been destroyed in the Bunyip Complex fire. A total of 272 houses were saved.

Two residences are damaged but habitable and 67 outbuildings and sheds have been destroyed in the fire which has burnt out 15,000 hectares of the Bunyip State Park.

Property assessments completed on Friday revealed the horrific trail of damage for residents in the Tonimbuk, Tynong North, Bunyip North and Garfield North areas.

The toll on residential properties was much greater than Black Saturday when 11 homes were destroyed but almost 100 sheds burnt, five dairies and more than 27,000 hectares of bush.

Agriculture Victoria has reported livestock deaths of eight cattle, three alpacas and 35 hens.

Back burning operations began on Sunday in the northern division of the fire.  Ground crews and aircraft are working on the back burning.

Today’s Gazette features many stories of survival - residents who lost everything, residents who fought to save everything and a community that has come together to support neighbours and show great strength and resilience.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature