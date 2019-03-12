Home Sport Drouin win thriller

Drouin win thriller

Drouin's division one team celebrate victory over Traralgon in the midweek pennant grand final.  The team are (back row, from left) Laurie Innes, Maureen Leighton, Sheryl Atkinson, Les Firth, Eileen Thorp, Graeme Aubrey, John Leighton, (front row) Steve Barr, Marg Schofield, Mary Firth, Pauline Appleyard, Lyn Jeffrey and Jan Aubrey.

Drouin are midweek division one premiers after a thrilling encounter against Traralgon last Tuesday.

The grand final was played at Trafalgar.

Traralgon was out to an early lead and kept Drouin at a safe margin until about the 14th end.  Gradually, Drouin clawed their way to the front and eventually won by four shots.

A huge crowd of supporters from both clubs were treated to a great series of games.

Drouin Bowling Club praised Trafalgar Bowling Club for its superb job of hosting the event and excellent greens.

