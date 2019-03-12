Drouin win thriller

Drouin are midweek division one premiers after a thrilling encounter against Traralgon last Tuesday.

The grand final was played at Trafalgar.

Traralgon was out to an early lead and kept Drouin at a safe margin until about the 14th end. Gradually, Drouin clawed their way to the front and eventually won by four shots.

A huge crowd of supporters from both clubs were treated to a great series of games.

Drouin Bowling Club praised Trafalgar Bowling Club for its superb job of hosting the event and excellent greens.