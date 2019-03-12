Cleaning up Warragul

Six bags of rubbish and an old car seat were collected during a Clean Up Australia Day community event in Warragul recently.

Warragul Scout Group conducted the event to clean up part of the Linear Park Arts Discovery Trail in Rotary Park and Scenic Reserve, adjacent to its club rooms on Bowen St, with assistance from Baw Baw Shire Council.

The scouts celebrated their good work with a community barbecue following their clean-up efforts.

Clean Up Australia Day events across the country marked 30 years since Ian Kiernan AO, then just an average Australian citizen, had a simple idea to make a difference in his own backyard at Sydney Harbour.