BlazeAid help rebuild

BlazeAid, a voluntary organisation which assists landowners to rebuild fencing, arrived in Bunyip this week.

Based at the Bunyip Recreation Reserve, volunteers began the rebuilding program this morning.

Blaze Aid president Kevin Butler travelled to Bunyip from Kilmore last Wednesday to kick off the Bunyip BlazeAid basecamp.

At short notice, a large crowd of affected landowners and community volunteers attended to hear Kevin describe the work of BlazeAid. The meeting was hosted by the Bunyip Showgrounds Reserve committee of management led by president Alan Wright.

BlazeAid teams will camp at the reserve whilst working with farmers seven days a week to rebuild fences to farmers’ specifications.

John Anderson from Bunyip has been appointed as the BlazeAid coordinator and will be assisted by Bunyip local Deb McNamara, both voluntary positions.