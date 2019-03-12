A run for peace

A run to spread the message of peace for the world made its way through Baw Baw Shire recently.

A team of 14 men and women of nine different nations including Great Britain, Brazil, Portugal, Mongolia, Norway and Austria as well as Australia, ran the Traralgon to Drouin leg before the next day heading to Dandenong.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run began in 1987, has been to 150 countries and this year, for the first time, will be a continuous relay circling the globe and visiting 44 countries in the Southern Hemisphere.

The run through Baw Baw Shire included visits to the Trafalgar and Warragul North primary schools and a welcome at Warragul from Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent, Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood and Baw Baw Shire executive manager communications and economic development Mark Kestigian.