Uncontrollable fire

Horrific weather conditions contributed to making the Bunyip State Park fire being “very, very complex” and very difficult to plan and fight.

CFA assistant chief officer said he had worked on fires in the Bunyip State Park in 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2009 but conditions on the weekend made it a “very, very complex fire to deal with.”

“It is very large and uncontrollable and it will remain uncontrollable for some weeks. Our main aim continues to be asset protection and protecting as many assets as we can.

“We have 110 appliances and 850 firefighters on the ground do their upmost best to save properties and save lives.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult fire to deal with,” he said.

Hundreds of people gathered at Drouin for community meetings on Sunday and yesterday morning.

The key message between the two meetings was strikingly different, and certainly welcoming.