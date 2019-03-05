Smith Street changes

The southern section of Smith St, Warragul is now one way.

Works to convert the street to one-way traffic were undertaken on Wednesday night.

The one-way traffic, in a southerly direction, is in place between the Palmerston St roundabout and the Victoria St intersection.

New traffic islands will be installed south of the cenotaph to create a new intersection with Victoria St and give priority to south bound Victoria St traffic. Motorists travelling south along Smith St will be required to give way to Victoria St south bound traffic at the new cenotaph intersection.

There has been a mixed response to council plans to convert Smith St, South of Palmerston St to one way. A petition signed by almost 1000 people called on council to change its mind.