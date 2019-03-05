Show feels heat

Hot weather and nearby bushfires resulted in fireworks and horse events to be cancelled and lower crowd numbers at the Warragul Show over the weekend.

This year’s show format saw the Friday night carnival reinstated before a full day of activities on Saturday and Saturday night. Horse events only were set for Sunday.

However, with temperatures set to hit the high 30s over the three days of the show, a decision was made on Friday to cancel Sunday’s horse events and on Saturday to cancel the fireworks and dog high jump.

Secretary Tonnie Schipper said it was a heartbreaking decision which had been well received by the community.

“The majority, if not all, were very positive and applauded us for the decision,” she said. “But it’s still a heartbreaking decision because people have been working quite hard for it.”