Remarkable Longwarry

Longwarry are WGBD division two premiers after a comprehensive 56-shot victory over Warragul at Trafalgar on Saturday.

It has been a remarkable year for Longwarry who finished in top spot despite moving up a division following its 2017/18 division three premiership.

The win will see Longwarry contest division one next season.

Despite the heat, all grand finals were completed on Saturday.

Traralgon had a 92/83 win over Trafalgar in division one, Drouin took out division three with a 93/71 win over Trafalgar, and Thorpdale are division four premiers after a 105/74 win over Newborough.

Neerim District won 74/68 over Morwell Club in division five, and Trafalgar defeated Newborough 55/25 in the division six grand final.