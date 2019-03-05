Home Sport Remarkable Longwarry

Remarkable Longwarry

Posted on by editor
Longwarry Bowling Club’s division two premiers are (back row, from left) Hank Metselaar, Ken Towt, Mark Serong, Ian Peterson, Trevor Eastwell, Simon Counsel, Grant Pask, Ken White, Sharon Twite, (front, from left) John McCarthy, Gerard Mitchell, Judy Eastwell, Russell White, Elio Meggetto, Lloyd Maisey and Glenn Pask.  Absent are Brian Hennessy and Barry White.

Longwarry Bowling Club’s division two premiers are (back row, from left) Hank Metselaar, Ken Towt, Mark Serong, Ian Peterson, Trevor Eastwell, Simon Counsel, Grant Pask, Ken White, Sharon Twite, (front, from left) John McCarthy, Gerard Mitchell, Judy Eastwell, Russell White, Elio Meggetto, Lloyd Maisey and Glenn Pask.  Absent are Brian Hennessy and Barry White.

Longwarry are WGBD division two premiers after a comprehensive 56-shot victory over Warragul at Trafalgar on Saturday.

It has been a remarkable year for Longwarry who finished in top spot despite moving up a division following its 2017/18 division three premiership.

The win will see Longwarry contest division one next season.

Despite the heat, all grand finals were completed on Saturday.

Traralgon had a 92/83 win over Trafalgar in division one, Drouin took out division three with a 93/71 win over Trafalgar, and Thorpdale are division four premiers after a 105/74 win over Newborough.

Neerim District won 74/68 over Morwell Club in division five, and Trafalgar defeated Newborough 55/25 in the division six grand final.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature