Cricket called off

The final round of Warragul District Cricket Association matches will revert to a one-day format following cancellation of senior matches on Saturday.

With hot and windy conditions seeing several communities in the western end of the competition coming under threat from the Bunyip State Park fire, the association called off all senior matches.

Play in junior matches in the morning was completed.

The race in division one is the tightest it has been in recent seasons.

Fifth-placed Hallora and sixth-placed Yarragon will enter the round looking to displace Drouin in the top four, although the Panthers would need to pull off a gargantrum victory over ladder leaders Western Park given a significant gap in percentage.