Colour Run

Georgia Radford with (from left) Lola Rowe, Zoe Rowe and Issie Rowe in their white fairy skirts at the Colour Splash.

Western Park, Warragul was awash with colour on Sunday for the Warragul Football and Netball Club’s first ever Colour Splash.

More than 400 people of all ages and from as far away as Melbourne, took part.

The day begun with psychedelic and enthusiastic warm up lead by Rachael Chandler from Voyage Fitness.  Participants walked, skipped and ran the four-kilometre course that weaved its way from Western Park oval, down Latrobe St and onto the Linear Trail.

Many participants came dressed in white, some donning extras such as tutus, wigs, capes and ties, contributing to the festive atmosphere of the day.

