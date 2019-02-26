WDCA take title

Warragul and District Cricket Association remained undefeated to take out the Melbourne Country Week cricket division three final.

Warragul defeated Seymour, Hamilton and South West to finish the preliminary rounds on top of the division three ladder.

With only four teams in division three, Warragul mounted a justifiable case to have rest day and play the final between the top two teams on the Friday, but were knocked back.

Forced to play the winless Hamilton in what was arguably a pointless semi-final, the Wild Dogs had no trouble dispatching their opposition to set up a round one rematch with Seymour in the final.

A strong total set up a comfortable victory for WDCA, delivering their first Country Week title since 2012-13.