Tourism boost

Knights Andrew McKinnon (left) and Phillip Leitch told guests at a Baw Baw shire tourism promotion in Melbourne on Thursday the many things to expect when the world jousting championships and medieval village come to Lardner Park in June. Shire councillors keen to find out more were, from left, Jessica O’Donnell, Michael Leaney, mayor Mikaela Power, Keith Cook and Tricia Jones.

Baw Baw Shire took its wares to town last Thursday as it ramps up its campaign to make city people more aware of the attractions of visiting the Gippsland area closest to their doorstep.

The “closer than you think” tag line was the underlying theme at a function in Melbourne highlighting the shire’s natural attractions, tourism features including rural accommodation, food and wineries, the charms of smaller towns and major events staged throughout the year.

The aim of the campaign is to boost awareness that the area can be reached from Melbourne in just over an hour making it ideal for day trips and weekend visits.

