Tourism boost

Baw Baw Shire took its wares to town last Thursday as it ramps up its campaign to make city people more aware of the attractions of visiting the Gippsland area closest to their doorstep.

The “closer than you think” tag line was the underlying theme at a function in Melbourne highlighting the shire’s natural attractions, tourism features including rural accommodation, food and wineries, the charms of smaller towns and major events staged throughout the year.

The aim of the campaign is to boost awareness that the area can be reached from Melbourne in just over an hour making it ideal for day trips and weekend visits.