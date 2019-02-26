Home News Riley’s second run

Riley’s second run

Posted on by editor
Travelling in two trucks from Warragul to deliver donated water to a drought ravaged town and district in south-west New South Wales were the initiator of the “Riley’s Run” project Riley McIntosh (second from right) and, from left, drivers Vin Harris and Wayne Henry, Gordon Parsons and Riley’s father Rod McIntosh.

Travelling in two trucks from Warragul to deliver donated water to a drought ravaged town and district in south-west New South Wales were the initiator of the “Riley’s Run” project Riley McIntosh (second from right) and, from left, drivers Vin Harris and Wayne Henry, Gordon Parsons and Riley’s father Rod McIntosh.

Another mercy water delivery has been made through the efforts of Warragul youngster Riley McIntosh.

Not yet a teenager, he’s just 12, Riley’s fund-raising by washing local trucks and an appeal via Facebook has given a second drought-stricken community desperately needed water.

The latest delivery was 75,000 litres in two B-double tankers to Pooncarie, about 120 kilometres north-west of Mildura.

The convoy included Riley, his dad Rod, family friend from New South Wales Gordon Parsons and drivers Wayne Henry of Warragul and Vin Harris from Drouin, with Wayne donating the use of his two trucks.

The trucks have signage “Riley’s Run”, the name of his drought help project, on their fronts above the radiator.

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature