Riley’s second run

Another mercy water delivery has been made through the efforts of Warragul youngster Riley McIntosh.

Not yet a teenager, he’s just 12, Riley’s fund-raising by washing local trucks and an appeal via Facebook has given a second drought-stricken community desperately needed water.

The latest delivery was 75,000 litres in two B-double tankers to Pooncarie, about 120 kilometres north-west of Mildura.

The convoy included Riley, his dad Rod, family friend from New South Wales Gordon Parsons and drivers Wayne Henry of Warragul and Vin Harris from Drouin, with Wayne donating the use of his two trucks.

The trucks have signage “Riley’s Run”, the name of his drought help project, on their fronts above the radiator.