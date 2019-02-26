One-way underway

The $1.5 million controversial redevelopment of Smith St, Warragul is underway this week, with works to convert the southern section to one way traffic beginning yesterday.

There has been a mixed response to council plans to convert Smith St, south of Palmerston St, to one way. A petition signed by almost 1000 people called on council to change its mind.

Plans for the works have been on the table for a number of years and subject to extensive community consultation. But, since council awarded the contract for the works in December, there has been a significant level of opposition expressed through letters to the editor and on social media.

For the past three weeks, council officers have staffed an information stand in Warragul to outline the plans to community members and address concerns.

During the six sessions, project manager Lee Yuill said there were mixed responses to the works but generally people were supportive of the project.