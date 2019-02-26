Leesa on big stage

Warragul Industrials player Leesa Guastella played on the big stage on Sunday when she took part in the curtain raiser match for the AFLW game between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Morwell.
Lining up for the Korumburra-Bena Giants in their match against the Sale Magpies, Leesa played a fantastic game as the Giants won 4-8 (32) to 3-2 (20).
It completed a ‘double’ for the Giants, with GWS winning the AFLW match against Collingwood 5-6 (36) to 4-3 (27).
With the popularity of women’s football growing, the Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club is once again supporting women’s sport in the region with a senior women’s and youth girls’ side for the 2019 season.