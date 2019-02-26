Home Sport Leesa on big stage

Leesa on big stage

Posted on by editor
Warragul Industrials player Leesa Guastella starred as the Giants accounted for the Magpies in the curtain raiser to the AFLW match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney.

Warragul Industrials player Leesa Guastella starred as the Giants accounted for the Magpies in the curtain raiser to the AFLW match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney.

Warragul Industrials player Leesa Guastella played on the big stage on Sunday when she took part in the curtain raiser match for the AFLW game between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Morwell.

Lining up for the Korumburra-Bena Giants in their match against the Sale Magpies, Leesa played a fantastic game as the Giants won 4-8 (32) to 3-2 (20).

It completed a ‘double’ for the Giants, with GWS winning the AFLW match against Collingwood 5-6 (36) to 4-3 (27).

With the popularity of women’s football growing, the Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club is once again supporting women’s sport in the region with a senior women’s and youth girls’ side for the 2019 season.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature