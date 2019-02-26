$1 milk removed

One dollar milk products may have been removed from one supermarket chain last week, but a Longwarry dairy farmer has said there is still a long way to go in in improving market prices.

John Versteden, who also is an Australia Dairy Farmer board member, agreed Woolworth’s decision to remove its $1 milk was a game changer. But, he said it was only the first step in securing prices and he hopes other supermarkets will follow.

“It’s been a long campaign and it hasn’t finished yet,” he said.

Supermarkets introduced $1 per litre fresh milk products eight years ago. Since then industry groups have called for fairer returns to farmers and urged consumers to buy branded milk products to ensure profits were being returned to farmers.

On Tuesday, Woolworths increased its $1 milk products to $1.10, declaring the extra 10 cents per litre would be returned to farmers.