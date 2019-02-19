Home Sport Longwarry into decider

Scoring is tight and pressure is high as Longwarry’s Kenneth Towt bowls in Saturday’s semi-final against Traralgon at Trafalgar.  After a thrilling five-shot win, Longwarry is into the division two grand final. 

Longwarry Bowling Club’s division two team won through to the grand final in two weeks after a thrilling win over Traralgon on Saturday.

Several shots down early in the day, Longwarry fought back for a five-shot win.

Division two: Longwarry 98 defeated Traralgon (2) 93.

Elio Meggetto, Judy Eastwell, Kenneth Towt and Barry White (skip) lost to Graham Cross’ team 22/27.

Brian Hennessy, Grant Pask, Hank Metselaar and Russell White (skip) defeated Bill Bishop’s team 25/24.

Lloyd Maisey, Glenn Pask, Ian Peterson, and Slim Eastwell (skip) lost to G. Cole’s team 24/25.

Simon Counsel, Mark Serong, John McCarthy and Ken White (skip) defeated Daniel Cooper’s team 27/17.

 

