Hemp attracts interest

Six varieties of commercial hemp have been planted in a 2.5 hectare area on the property of Cathy Briant and Andrew Peart.  Cathy monitors the growth rates carefully in the first year of growing the crop which they hope will bring some exciting opportunities in the future.

With a beef farming background, Cathy Briant and Andrew Peart admit they have little expertise in cropping.  But, they have taken on a crop that is creating a lot of interest.

Industrial hemp is an industry in its early stages in Australia.  Cathy and Andrew hope they can be part of its growth.

Licensed under the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act, Cathy and Andrew are licensed to grow industrial hemp that has to meet strict testing and security guidelines.

While industrial hemp has an extensive list of uses from fibres to food to building products, it has no psychoactive effect and departmental testing ensures growers meet those regulations.

“It can be used for fibre, food, cosmetics and so many other uses.  It has such a wide variety of uses.

“It’s just an exciting plant in a world when we are trying to become more natural with everything,” Cathy said.

