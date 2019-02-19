Hart is all smiles

It would have been difficult to wipe the smile off the face of Drouin identity Gary Hart last week.

He’d just found a new place to live in Drouin ending a previously fruitless two-month search after being told the unit he had lived in for several years was to be sold and he’d have to vacate.

Mr Hart was due to move out this week and didn’t know where he would be going until an article detailing his predicament appeared in The Gazette on February 5.

A neighbour where he has been living saw the article and told Mr Hart he knew of a unit that was coming up for rent.