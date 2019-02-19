Festival fills park

Event organisers of the Drouin Ficifolia Festival party in the park believe Saturday crowds could have been better than ever before with thousands of people filling Civic Park well into the evening.

While entertainment for the party in the park had changed from the traditional family movie to an ABBA tribute band and children’s entertainment, Ficifolia Festival committee treasurer Sean Whittaker said the change had been well received.

“We had very solid numbers,” he said.

“We were very fortunate to have a sunny day and thousands turned out.

“There were people sitting in front of the Keith Pretty soundshell and all the way to the top of the hill.

“In previous years we’ve had the movie in the park and this year it was replaced by the band.

“That was the biggest change, but it appeared to be well received.”