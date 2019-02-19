Black Saturday tribute

Victorian Governor Linda Dessau paid tribute to the people who fought fires on their own properties and CFA firefighters at a commemorative service marking the 10th anniversary of Black Saturday on Friday.

The service and community reception was held at the West Gippsland Arts Centre on Friday.

Ms Dessau and her husband Anthony Howard joined Baw Baw Shire councillors for a tour of fire affected communities in Labertouche, Jindivick and Drouin West.

She spoke with Black Saturday survivors and community members, visited memorials at Labertouche and Jindivick and met with firefighters at Drouin West fire station.

“I have immense gratitude for those who fought the fires.

“We know people not only fought the fire when they were exhausted but continued to fight. They fought for weeks and they fought away from their own communities, at times when they didn’t know if their own properties had survived the threat.”