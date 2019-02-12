Walhalla rally

The community of Walhalla is already beginning to rally following the fire which put the township under severe threat on February 3 with a meeting held last week to set out what needs to happen next to help the community rebound.

The fire threatened the township from both ridges, with a miner’s cottage on the western ridge razed and the intense blaze on the eastern Maiden Town ridge spotting close to a home on the valley floor.

With key community figures, representatives from Baw Baw Shire and Destination Gippsland and Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood visiting the town on Friday, Baw Baw Shire councillor Michael Leaney told the group that 10mm of rainfall had been the town’s saviour.

“If you look at the map of the burnt area, there’s a small finger in the middle that hasn’t been touched, which is Walhalla,” he said.