Riley offers relief

For all who have been helping the drought relief effort for farmers both locally and interstate, Warragul’s Riley McIntosh could very well be the youngest.

The 14-year-old Warragul Regional College student has earnt several plaudits on social media following recent efforts to deliver 37,500 litres of water to the community of White Cliffs in remote New South Wales, with some even calling for a nomination for Young Australian of the Year.

Riley, who raised more than $3000 to make the run to White Cliffs by washing trucks, completing other odd jobs and launching a social media campaign, said he had been inspired to do something to help the cause.

With charities already doing good work carting hay and feed, Riley decided to take a different path.

“Not much domestic water is carried around,” he said.