Little aths milestone

Members dating back to the early years of Warragul Little Athletics were on hand to celebrate the 50th birthday milestone. They are (back row, from left) Don Cumming, John Vickerman, Daryl Bridger, (middle row) Wendy Armour (nee Cumming), Marie Cumming, Julie Beasley (nee Downie), Maureen McMillan, Irene Davis, Gloria Mitchell, Jan Mitchell, (front row) Neville Rhodes, Valma Rhodes, Sandra Porch, Kathleen Wheller, Deidre Christensen and Pauline Bridger. Kathleen Wheller’s late husband was a founding member.

Warragul Little Athletics celebrated an important milestone of 50 years on Saturday.

Unfortunately, blustery and wet weather caused the cancelling of events early and celebrations were moved to the Wild Dog Triathlon club rooms.

There were many current and past athletes and families enjoying sausages and jelly cups in club colours while looking at photo boards and record sheets from previous years.

Club themed cupcakes and a large birthday cake completed the celebrations with Mrs Mac (Maureen McMillan) observing that she has been with the club for 44 of its 50 years.

 

