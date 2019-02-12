Little aths milestone

Warragul Little Athletics celebrated an important milestone of 50 years on Saturday.

Unfortunately, blustery and wet weather caused the cancelling of events early and celebrations were moved to the Wild Dog Triathlon club rooms.

There were many current and past athletes and families enjoying sausages and jelly cups in club colours while looking at photo boards and record sheets from previous years.

Club themed cupcakes and a large birthday cake completed the celebrations with Mrs Mac (Maureen McMillan) observing that she has been with the club for 44 of its 50 years.